‘The Bachelorette’: Becca & Garrett’s Hottest Moments Of Their Whirlwind Romance

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are happy and in love! Now that they’re engaged, let’s take a look back at their hottest moments since meeting on ‘The Bachelorette!’

Becca Kufrin, 28, and Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, met on night one of The Bachelorette premiere, and now they’ve found their happily ever after together. From the moment they locked eyes, Becca and Garrett had a connection. Becca was so taken by Garrett that she gave him the first impression rose. They even kissed on night one!

Since then, Becca and Garrett’s relationship has only gotten stronger. They’ve gone on a number of romantic and fun dates over the course of season 14. But things really started heating up in The Bahamas. These two couldn’t keep their hands off each other! The couple even had a sexy makeout session in the ocean. Their chemistry is just so natural and crackling with intensity.

For the finale, Becca and Garrett traveled to the Maldives. Their connection only got stronger as they revealed their feelings to each other. During their last one-on-one date, Becca and Garrett headed out on a boat for a romantic day out. They took a dip in the ocean and showed off major PDA on their date. While Becca had strong feelings for Blake, her connection with Garrett was undeniable. Her heart was with Garrett all along!

Becca and Garrett’s most romantic moment was undoubtedly his proposal in the Maldives. Becca happily said yes to Garrett when he got down on one knee. After getting her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, earlier this year Becca took a chance on love with The Bachelorette. Thankfully, the show led her to her true love, Garrett. Congrats to the happy couple! Take a look at more of Becca and Garrett’s hottest moments in our gallery now!