Becca Kufrin Stuns In Gorgeous White Sequined Gown On ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

Becca Kufrin slays again! ‘The Bachelorette’ star dazzles in a beautiful sequined gown on the highly-anticipated finale. She’s totally giving off bridal vibes!

Becca Kufrin, 28, has brought her fashion A-game once again to a Bachelor Nation finale. She’s making the decision of a lifetime, and she’s going to look good doing it. Becca stuns in a white sequined gown at the final rose ceremony of The Bachelorette. Becca wears a plunging halter dress with intricate sequin design. She looks like a gorgeous mermaid! Becca’s hair is styled in soft waves, and she completes her look with a pink lip and a soft smokey eye. This isn’t just he finale look — it’s her engagement look!

This isn’t the first time Becca has wowed in a white gown. During The Bachelorette premiere, Becca sizzled in a $22,000 custom couture gown by Randi Rahm that featured pearls and Swarovski crystals, according to InStyle. Both her premiere dress and finale dress could easily be worn as wedding dresses. Becca’s style has been impeccable all season long.

Becca will be wearing her latest white dress during the final rose ceremony in the Maldives. Her final two are Blake Horstmann, 28, and Garrett Yrigoyen, 29. Last year, Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Becca, only to call it off months later because he was still in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Now Becca is the one making the decision of a lifetime. Her road to true love has all come down to this.

Becca told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the day of the final rose ceremony was “the hardest day,” but she to follow her heart and “do what I felt was right and choose the very best relationship [for me].” Following the emotional season finale, Becca will appear on the After the Final Rose special to discuss the final episode and engagement to the winner. The Bachelorette season 14 finale airs Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC, followed by the After the Final Rose special.