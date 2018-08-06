‘The Bachelorette’: Arie & Lauren Visited Becca During Finale — ‘It Was Positive For All Of Us’

Months after breaking Becca Kufrin’s heart, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiance, Lauren Burnham, paid a visit to her during the finale of her season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ It didn’t air, but he revealed what went down afterward.

Becca Kufrin got quite a surprise during her final days of filmingThe Bachelorette — her ex, Arie Luyendyk Jr., returned for one final confrontation! Oh, and his fiancee, Lauren Burnham, was there too. There wasn’t enough time to air his return, but Arie took to Instagram to explain the situation during the airing of the finale. He said the decision for him and Lauren to fly to the Maldives was at the request of Becca and the show’s producers, and revealed that the conversation that went down was positive for everyone involved.

“You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren, but she has supported and stood by me in all of this,” he wrote. “I think and love her everyday because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how tonight goes!” In case you forgot, Arie picked Becca as the winner on his season of The Bachelor when it was filmed last fall. He proposed to her after dumping Lauren during the finale.

However, between filming and when the season aired, Arie had a change of heart, and realized he was still in love with his runner-up. He broke the news to Becca on camera, and she was absolutely devastated. The raw footage aired during Arie’s After the Final Rose special in March, just before Becca was announced as the next Bachelorette.

Despite everything Arie put her through, Becca looks back on the situation in a positive way, as it got her to the great place she’s in today. Meanwhile, Arie and Lauren are still happily engaged and recently revealed that their wedding will take place in Hawaii in January. It will not be filmed for television.