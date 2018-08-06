Angelina Jolie: Why She Finally Fears Losing Kids In Long Nasty Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s kids mean more to her than anything else and now that her custody battle with ex Brad Pitt is getting more intense, she is starting to worry that she’ll lose them for good.

Angelina Jolie, 43, has been trying hard to not let Brad Pitt, 54, be a part of their kids’ lives and now that she knows her actions in the rough custody battle could really backfire, feat is starting to set in. “Angelina is beginning to fear her choices may actually hurt her custody battle with Brad,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Angelina loves her kids more than anything in the world and that is why she has been fighting so hard for custody. It was a long, challenging journey to adopt some of her kids and it would be her nightmare if she lost custody of them. Now that the fight continues to drag on, Angelina is starting to feel like maybe she is holding on too tightly to the kids. Her children are like her best friends and she can’t imagine life without them by her side everyday. Even though Angie’s mind is telling her to ease up on her battle with Brad for custody, her heart won’t let her do anything less than fight with every ounce of energy she has.”

After it was reported that Angelina didn’t want Brad to have anything to do with their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Knox, 10, and Vivienne, 10, we spoke to lawyers who EXCLUSIVELY told us that her actions could have serious consequences, including Brad being granted full custody. Despite the problems between the former couple, it’s always best to go after what’s best for the children, and it seems Angelina’s own issues with Brad are getting in the way of their agreements on parenting.

It will be interesting to see where things go from here but we’re hoping both Angelina and Brad can come to an agreement so that they’re both part of their children’s lives. They have always seemed like a tight knit family before Angelina and Brad decided to split so it would be great for that to continue despite their romantic status!