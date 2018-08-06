Angelina Jolie’s Angry Attempt To Keep Kids From Brad Pitt Could Make Judge Flip Custody

Angelina Jolie should pump the breaks on her ferocious approach to her custody battle with Brad Pitt, before it’s too late! She could end up having the tables turned on her by the judge, and it’s not going to be pretty!

If Angelina Jolie, 43, keeps up with her angry attempts to sabotage any chance Brad Pitt, 54, has at seeing his kids, she could end up losing custody entirely, Orange County attorney E. Marshall Levy Esq. tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! The actress has reportedly been unreasonable when it comes to their ongoing custody battle. Not to mention, as we previously reported, she’s trying to keep his six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Knox, 10, and Vivienne, 10 — from Brad. However, that could all come to a screeching halt. “If the Judge feels that her repeated violations will not stop, he does have the right to change custody,” Levy says, explaining that “drawing the kids into the conflict and/or throwing hissy fits in front of the kids are both no-nos.”

Levy explains: “This judge is probably wary of the publicity and is treading carefully. But, ultimately, the judge can make changes, and will do so as long as they can show that any changes made are strictly in the best interest of the children.” Seeing as “the Courts prefer stability and continuity for minor children,” Brad and Angie should’ve been given a temporary parenting plan to establish a routine until a more permanent solution could be determined through the court. However, “if there is continued violation (by Angelina), which is affecting the children’s relationship with dad, the court does have the authority to flip the custody script. This is not done lightly and the violations must be serious, and have occurred after continued warnings.” Nonetheless, Levy notes that assigned judge to the case “has the discretion and each judge handles his/her courtroom differently.”

Levy also points out that the preferred parent to take on custody is the one who is “most likely to facilitate an ongoing relationship with the other parent.” In this case, Angie doesn’t seem to fit that bill. Therefore, “the parent most likely to share is the one who is preferred to have custody,” Levy says, adding that this could be a major factor in this case.

"After repeated warnings, if violation still occurs, the father can seek Contempt of Court Violations which could include jail time," Levy admits. "However, most family law judges try not to put parents (especially with six kids) in jail. Generally, contempt filings are 'wake-up calls.'"