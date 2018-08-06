‘After The Final Rose’ Recap: Becca & [SPOILER] Reveal They’re Moving In Together

What’s next for [SPOILER] and Becca Kufrin after their engagement on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale?! Here’s what they revealed on ‘After the Final Rose!’

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen made their debut as a couple after The Bachelorette finale on After the Final Rose! The two looked so in love as they sat together for an interview with Chris Harrison, with Becca proudly showing off her engagement ring that Garrett proposed with last spring. Now that we know Garrett was Becca’s final pick on The Bachelorette, we finally got a chance to learn more about the pair’s relationship including what they’ve been up to for the last several months AND their plans for the future!

First, Becca revealed when she knew Garrett was the one. She admitted they had an instant connection, but it was during the hometown date that she really fell for him. “I could picture being in his life, being with him every day,” Becca said. “It was the weirdest moment — I was in the airport eating this terrible breakfast quesadilla and I ran into his sister and nieces and they ran up and hugged me right away and I just started crying and was like, ‘Oh my God, I love this man!'” For Garrett, he said he also really fell in love on the hometown date, and knew he and Becca could have a real future together when they were able to work well together while paddleboarding during their Final 3 date.

We also got a chance to see some footage from the secret rendezvous Becca and Garrett had over the past several months, and they’re just so cute together! “We have just grown so solid in this relationship,” Becca gushed. “I continue to get to know him, but I’ve loved every second of it.”

So, what’s next? Becca confirmed that she and Garrett are moving in together, although they’re not quite sure where yet. First, he’ll spend some time with her family in Minnesota, then she’ll be with him in Reno, followed by a possible move out to California! For now, there’s no wedding plans. “We just want to be normal and be in public,” Becca explained. “We’re so excited.”