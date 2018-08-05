Tokyo Toni Breaks Down In Tears Amidst Feud With Blac Chyna & T.I. & Tiny Drama: Emotional Video

After going on numerous Instagram rants about her daughter Blac Chyna, Tokyo Toni went back on the social media platform to share a heartfelt message thanking fans for their support. See her tearful message here.

Tokyo Toni, 48, isn’t on her daughter Blac Chyna‘s good side, but she appreciates all the people who are standing by her. After numerous rants on social media that attacked Chyna and other celebrities like T.I. and Tiny Harris, Toni shared a video of herself crying in which she thanked followers for sending her messages of support.

“Hey guys. It’s ya girl, Tokyo,” she started the clip off while tears streamed down her face. “I just wanna publicly thank everybody that sent me all of them sweet messages. It keeps me encouraged. This is a f***ing trial.” ICYMI, all the drama started when she publicly asked Chyna’s best friend Amber Rose for help in seeing her grandchildren, King Cairo, 5, and Dream Kardashian, 1, who their mother is allegedly keeping from her. This is probably the “trial” that Tokyo is referring to.

“I’m not crying because I’m mad or anything. I’m actually crying because I honestly thought there was no more good people out this b****. For real. Just a few,” she continued. “And I was also wrong. I just wanna thank y’all for all the sweet s*** y’all said today to me. It kept me going and I’m gonna keep on going. I’m gonna keep being a leader, and I want y’all to keep giving me encouragement.”

A post shared by Tokyo Toni (@tokyotoni_mania) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:07am PDT

Chyna is definitely not one of the people sending support to Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Huntermade, over her wild Instagram rants. An insider close to the model told us that Chyna’s “embarrassed” that her mom keeps going off on social media. “Chyna is ignoring Tokyo and refuses to acknowledge her crazy allegations. She feels like what her mom is doing is not cool at all and she wishes she would be more respectful of her space and keep her mouth quiet,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.