‘The Big Bang Theory’ Returning For Season 13? — Why Season 12 May Not Be The ‘Final Year’

"The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured Behind the Scenes: Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). When Amy's parents and Sheldon's family arrive for the wedding, everybody is focused on making sure all goes according to plan -- everyone except the bride and groom, on the 11th season finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 10 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS Ì?å©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Reclusive Potential" - Pictured: Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). A brilliant but reclusive scientist, Doctor Wolcott (Peter MacNicol), invites Sheldon to his cabin in the middle of nowhere, and Leonard, Raj and Howard go along for the trip. Also, Penny and Bernadette improvise after Amy doesn't like the tame bachelorette party they planned for her, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, April 12 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS Ì?å©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured: Mark Hamill (Himself). When Amy's parents and Sheldon's family arrive for the wedding, everybody is focused on making sure all goes according to plan -- everyone except the bride and groom, on the 11th season finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 10 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS Ì?å©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Monetary Insufficiency" - Pictured: Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). Sheldon goes to Vegas to win money for science. Also, Penny and Bernadette take Amy wedding dress shopping, but her terrible choice entangles them in a web of lies, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, April 26 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS Ì?å©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Bazinga?! ‘The Big Bang Theory’ may be returning for season 13. CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl revealed that he doesn’t think season 12 is the show’s last.

“We don’t believe it’s the final year,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said about The Big Bang Theory season 12, which premieres Sept. 24, at the Television Critics’ Association summer press tour on Aug. 5. “We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros.” Many have speculated that the hit CBS comedy series could end after season 12, but season 13 could definitely happen.

Kelly has been vocal about wanting to continue the hit show past season 12. “We are hopeful there will be more. As long as [Chuck Lorre] and his team, [Steve Molaro] and those guys think they have stories to tell, we’ll take it for as long as they want,” Kelly told reporters during a press call in May 2018, according to E! Online. “We certainly hope to get a few more years out of it. It’s not slowing down.”

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard, fueled speculation about the show ending after season 12 at the 2018 TCA winter press tour. “The only way we’ve discussed wrapping the show is we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Johnny said. “I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

The show premiered in 2007 and has become a massive hit. Starting in season 8, the show’s original stars — Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar — began earning $1 million per episode. However, in 2017, the 5 leads took $100,000 in pay cuts to show support for co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, who joined the show in season 3 and made significantly less than the original stars.