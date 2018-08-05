‘Tell Me A Story’ Trailer: Paul Wesley Returns To The Dark Side In Intense First Look

Your next TV obsession is definitely going to be ‘Tell Me A Story.’ The first look trailer was unveiled at TCA, and Kevin Williamson is putting the darkest twist on your favorite fairy tales.

CBS All Access unveiled the first trailer for Kevin Williamson’s highly-anticipated new series, Tell Me A Story, during the show’s Television Critics’ Association panel on Aug. 5. Tell Me A Story is dark, suspenseful, and sexy. The show is set in modern day New York City. The first season will intertwine the fairytales of The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel into one epic tale that features love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Paul Wesley teams back up with Kevin — who created The Vampire Diaries — for perhaps his darkest role yet as the mysterious Eddie. He’s not Stefan Salvatore anymore, people. While the show is putting a major twist on your favorite fairytales, Tell Me A Story has “no supernatural component.” In the trailer, we catch glimpses of a bank robbery, intense fights, and passionate makeout sessions.

The cast also includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, and Kim Cattrall. The show is written and executive produced by the scream king, Kevin Williamson.

The CBS All Access psychological thriller will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 31. Halloween is the perfect premiere date for this show. New episodes of Tell Me a Story will be released weekly on Thursdays and exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.