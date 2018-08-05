Taylor Swift & Bryan Adams Surprise Her Crowd In Toronto With Epic ‘Summer Of 69’ Performance

Taylor Swift surprised fans at her Toronto concert by inviting Bryan Adams to drop by! The duo shared the stage at her ‘Reputation’ tour show to perform his classic song, ‘Summer of 69.’

Taylor Swift, 28, is always looking for new ways to make each and every one of her Reputation shows special for her fans – and last night, she struck gold. The “Delicate” hitmaker extended a last minute invite to Bryan Adams, 58, to come and sing with her in Toronto on Aug. 4, and he gladly took her up on the offer.

As Tay does any time something extraordinary happens at one of her concerts, she took to Instagram to share photos and clips from the night. “I didn’t even know Bryan was gonna be in town until last night and I asked him completely last minute if he wanted to come sing!! Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I’m posting another one) that I’m FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can’t thank @bryanadams enough, ” she captioned a video of them singing his iconic hit “Summer of 69” together.

Keeping true to her word, she shared a second video from the performance where they extended hands toward each other at the lyric, “Oh and when you held my hand / I knew that it was now or never.” The 10-time Grammy winner did look pretty excited about the whole thing, with her jumping up and down toward the end of the clip. “HONESTLY IT WAS JUST SO MUCH FUN,” she wrote alongside the video.

But the fun didn’t stop there. Before the show began, the pair teamed up for a soundcheck where Adams tried out an elevator lift for the first time. In clips posted to his social media account, he could be seen under the stage with his head poking through the square-shaped hole in the floor. Taylor made a joke about how she couldn’t find him, and that they were just going to leave him down there for the show.

The musical duo also took a trio of black and white selfies together, which were shared on both of their Instagrams. Taylor paired one of them with other professional shots from the concert and sound check, while Adams posted the three selfies with the caption, “Sang with the gorgeous @taylorswift tonight in #toronto …what a treat Thanks Taylor!” We can’t wait to see what else Taylor has in store for fans as she continues her worldwide stadium tour!