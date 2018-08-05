‘KUWTK’: Scott Disick Hints He’d Get Back Together With Kourtney — Should Sofia Richie Be Worried?

On the season premiere of ‘KUWTK,’ Scott Disick gushed over Sofia Richie…but also admitted he still thinks about being with Kourtney Kardashian. Whoa!

Scott Disick, 35, was put in the hot seat by various Kardashian family members on the Aug. 5 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! Although he was hesitant to talk about his new relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, on the show, he slowly started opening up about the romance. “This is the first time I’ve ever been with anyone other than Kourtney,” he explained. “So it’s definitely different, but it’s good for me.” However, Kim Kardashian wasn’t shy about pointing out that Sofia used to hang out with her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner…because she’s their age, not Scott’s.

Throughout the episode, Scott said that things were going really well between him and Sofia. However, when Khloe Kardashian asked him if he thought he’d ever get back together with Kourtney Kardashian, he admitted, “We always said we’d try to get back together when we’re 40…” Still, he was also aware of why it won’t work between them — “She’s just crazy,” he explained. Along with the possibility of getting back together with Kourtney on his mind, Scott was also feeling some guilt for moving on from his ex after ten years and three kids together…even though she did the same thing with Younes Bendjima.

After a conversation with the Kardashian’s cousin, CiCi, though, Scott was able to become okay with his happiness. “I think that Kourtney and I have been through a lot,” he explained. “I don’t know, it’s an ongoing struggle. But I think Kourtney’s doing well now. I’m happy for her. And after talking to CiCi, some weight is lifted off of me and I don’t feel the guilt anymore. I’m feel like I’m able to live my life the way it should be.”

Even though Scott did gush over Sofia quite a bit on the show, it’s quite obvious that he still has the idea of a relationship with Kourtney in the back of his mind. Clearly, it hasn’t been enough to send Sofia running, though, because they’re still going strong months after this filming took place in 2017!