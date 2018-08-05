Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reportedly May Never Get Married: Is Romance In Trouble?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have recently been under major speculation over the status of their long term engagement and although they completely love each other, their marriage may never happen.

It turns out that Miley Cyrus, 25, and longtime fiance, Liam Hemsworth, 28, may never make their commitment official in the form of marriage and they have a very good reason for it. The young lovebirds’ relationship status has been the focus of many rumors lately but they’re not letting it bother them one bit and despite becoming engaged, they don’t see marriage as a necessity. Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the formality of marriage isn’t important to Miley and Liam and what they consider important is their love and enjoyment from being around each other.

Although their opinion of marriage seems to contradict an engagement, sources said that Miley and Liam got engaged as a symbol of commitment for themselves and Miley has said she doesn’t want to get married because she doesn’t think it makes things better in a relationship. There’s no need to fret, however, because it seems these two are more in love than ever and have little drama in their lives. “They’re both super chill and grounded,” one source explained. “They’re perfect for each other.”

Miley and Liam’s perfection was recently under scrutiny when rumors began to swirl that the two broke up but they put those rumors to rest when Liam took to Instagram to share an adorable video of the two of them happily dancing together in a car. Despite all eyes constantly being on them, Miley and Liam laugh off the talk of them splitting and appear to want to focus on their love. With such a strong and lasting romance, we can understand why it works and wish them all the best!