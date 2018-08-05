Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump Furious With Donald For Attacking LeBron James — Is He Derailing Her Be Best Agenda?

REX/Shutterstock
MANDATORY CREDIT Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9762760v) Vladimir Putin, Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump Russia US Summit in Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), US President Donald J. Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 16 July 2018.
Russian President Putin and US President Trump meet in Helsinki. U .S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio from left, pose for a photograph at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, prior to Trump's and Putin's one-on-one meeting in the Finnish capital Trump Putin Summit, Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018
Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands as they walk across the South Lawn as they and their son Barron Trump Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 11 Jun 2017 Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to New Jersey,.
AFP OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9354387b) Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump President and First Lady return to the White House, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2018 US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House via Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2018. The President and First Lady spent the day in Cincinnati, Ohio. President Trump delivered remarks after touring cylinder manufacturer Sheffer Corporation while the first lady visited patients and their families at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.

Melania Trump is extremely bothered by Donald Trump’s bullying tweet about LeBron James on Aug. 3 and fears it’s reflecting badly on her Be Best campaign for children.

Melania Trump, 48, may have spoken out in favor of LeBron James, 33, after Donald Trump, 72, indicated that he wasn’t smart on Twitter but she’s still angry at the president for his actions, especially since she started her own anti-bullying campaign, Be Best. “Melania was disgusted by Donald’s attack on LeBron James, and she felt that she couldn’t just let it go without issuing a statement of some kind,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Melania‘s response was perfect, as she didn’t publicly challenge Donald, but she got her message across loud and clear, and it was absolutely on point. Melania’s frustration is palpable at this stage, and she is becoming more and more vocal—sometimes she can’t help feeling like Donald purposely tries to derail her Be Best campaign. Although Melania doesn’t actually believe that’s the case because, she’s pretty sure, he actually doesn’t give a second thought about any of her work in reality.”

Melania’s feelings about Donald’s actions are understandable considering he seems to speak from his own mind about various people and situations even if what he has to say may upset others. His opinion on LeBron was highly controversial since the NBA star just opened up a school in Ohio for underprivileged children and many though he was not giving the basketball player any credit for the good deed. A new school definitely reflects the meaning of Melania’s campaign and the irony is that Donald’s online bullying attack seems to go against everything Melania is standing up for. “It’s highly unlikely that Donald would realize the irony of ‘cyberbullying’ somebody who has just invested a great amount of their personal time and money to build an amazing school for the purpose of helping American children to be the very best that they can,” the source continued. “It’s the heart of Melania’s campaign, in a nutshell.”

Shortly after Donald’s headline-making tweet about LeBron, Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, praised LeBron’s efforts on Melania’s behalf and even admitted that the first lady would be open to visiting the new school. There’s no word yet on whether or not LeBron would encourage her visit.