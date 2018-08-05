Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim ‘A Bitch’ In Preview For ‘KUWTK’ Christmas Card Photo Shoot Episode

Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim a ‘f**king’ bitch in a tense preview for the season premiere of ‘KUWTK’! Watch all the drama go down before tuning in at 9/8c, when the episode airs tonight!

The premiere of Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is less than an hour away, and based on this new tense clip, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are going to show each other little mercy. While we’ve seen most of their tense back and forth go down in other clips where the two square off over Kourtney’s lack of involvement in the Christmas card photo shoot, but in this one Kourtney sobs and yells at Kim, “I cannot be around you when you’re f***king a bitch.” The teaser ends with Kim hinting that Kourtney might not show up to her baby shower. Check out the preview below!

A source close to the Kardashians previously told us that the rift between Kourtney and Kim shows no signs of ending. “Kourtney loves all of her sisters and there are times she argues with all of them, that’s normal in her family. But her fights with Kim [Kardashian] have always been the worst,” our source said. “Kim got so personal and really hit some of Kourtney’s biggest insecurities, that’s why their huge fight hurt so badly. Kourtney has not healed entirely since their epic fight several months ago. While she has forgiven Kim for a lot of the mean things that were said in anger, Kourt can’t forget… the damage is done.”

In another clip of the premiere episode, Kourtney gets on Khloe Kardashian and Kim’s nerves. While Kim was planning her baby shower, Kourtney was totally zoning out. “What do you want me to do? Sit and stare?” Kourtney says, before insulting Khloe’s black covers for her furniture. From there, things got even uglier.

We’ll keep you posted with all the updates surrounding Kourtney and Kim’s feud. In the meantime, check out all the pics from Season 15 of KUWTK in our gallery above!