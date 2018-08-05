Khloe Kardashian Begs Fans To Be Kind About Her ‘Massive Pregnancy Lips’ On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian sent out a PSA about her ‘pregnancy lips’ on Instagram. She asked fans to be nice about her fuller pout as they watch the new season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

Khloe Kardashian opened up about one of the side effects of her pregnancy that fans will witness on season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. True Thompson‘s mom took to her Instagram story to explain that she experienced swelling in her lips while carrying her daughter, which will be visible in new episodes of the reality series.

“PSA I was pregnant during this entire season of KUWTK. Some women get ‘pregnancy lips’. I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it!” the Revenge Body host wrote. “A lot of wild s*** happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control. Most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy so Just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips. Pregnant people should be off limits.”

Changes in someone’s pout isn’t something we necessarily think about when discussing pregnancy side effects, but it is a real thing. During Beyoncé‘s pregnancy with her twins Sir and Rumi, fans noticed that her lips looked much fuller than normal. In order to find out the medical reasoning behind the change, Glamour spoke to Sherry Ross, M.D., an ob-gyn and women’s health expert zat Providence Saint John’s Health Center and author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Period.

“Swelling is a normal part of pregnancy, and it happens in just about every part of your body, including your lips,” Ross told the magazine at the time.

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian also experienced the phenomenon while pregnant with her first child, North West. In May 2013, she shared a photo of her plump pout to Instagram, captioning it, “My pregnancy lips are outta control #IGuessNotABadProblemToHave.” So before you go off and make a bunch of memes about Khloe’s appearance on the new season, maybe uh… don’t.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! at 9 p.m. EST.