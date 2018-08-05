Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez Reunite For Son Lux’s 1st Birthday — Are They Getting Back Together?

Kailyn Lowry and ex Chris Lopez have reunited for a special celebration! The pair got together to celebrate their son Lux’s first birthday! See the family photo here.

Happy birthday to Kailyn Lowry‘s youngest child, Lux! The toddler turned one today, Aug. 5, and his mom went all out to celebrate. In a series of clips and photos posted to her Instagram story, the 26-year-old mother of three showed off the adorable jungle themed party decorations and favors. She also shared a photo on her account with her ex and Lux’s dad Chris Lopez. “Happy FIRST birthday to my baby… who’s not a baby any longer. I love you,” she captioned the family photo.

The day before the party, Kail also honored her son with a series of photos that showed him digging into a birthday cake. “8/5/17, my life changed. Which means tomorrow my littlest turns one. I truly cannot believe how fast the year went by. And I don’t think I’ve ever appreciated time the way I do now. It’s been an exhausting year… But it’s all worth it. The little moments will really pass you by if you let them,” Kailyn captioned the photo set, which also thanked Chris “for Lux.”

It definitely looks like the parents have come a long way since their split last year. On the Teen Mom 2 reunion that aired in Nov. 2017, Kailyn revealed that she and Chris weren’t in contact with each other. “Chris and I haven’t seen each other in a month. So, he hasn’t seen the baby either. It’s kind of a hard pill to swallow,” she said at the time. We wouldn’t count on these two getting back together, but we’re glad they’ve found a way to co-parent Lux! Happy birthday, little guy!