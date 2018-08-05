Jenelle Evans Slams Ex Nathan Griffith Amidst Custody Battle: You Never Even Call Your Son

Jenelle Evans seemed to release her frustrations about ex Nathan Griffith in a series of angry tweets on Twitter on Aug. 3 after he filed for custody of their 4-year-old son Kaiser.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 26, doesn’t seem too happy with her ex Nathan Griffith! The reality star took to Twitter on Aug. 3 to post two cryptic tweets that although didn’t mention any names, seemed to be directed towards Nathan and the way he parents their 4-year-old son, Kaiser. “If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you call him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care. Silly me, I forgot,” the first tweet read. “Oh wait, you’ve never called him. That would be giving you credit you don’t deserve,” her second tweet read.

Jenelle’s harsh tweets were posted just days after Nathan filed for custody of Kaiser on July 24. His filing asked to modify their custody agreement and grant him full legal and physical custody of Kaiser while Jenelle would get secondary custody with visitation. Nathan made the bold move after Jenelle’s headline-making road rage incident on July 23 in which she pulled out a gun on another driver. Her son, Jace, 8, who is currently under legal custody of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, was in the passenger seat of the car at the time of the incident.

The wild moment, was aired on an episode of Teen Mom 2 and shortly after, Nathan, who was in a relationship with Jenelle from 2013 until 2015, spoke out about how he fears for his son’s safety and thinks the incident will help him in his custody battle. “I am afraid that if she keeps a loaded weapon inside a vehicle and she keeps it that accessible without a lock on it; it’s very dangerous to be around children,” he said. Nathan also made a serious claim that Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, have a “drug dependency and substance abuse issues” and he fears that they are both “violent” and “a danger” to Kaiser.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds with Jenelle and Nathan’s custody battle from here but we’ll be updating as more info becomes available.