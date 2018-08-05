Nikki Bella & John Cena: Is She Ready To Move On With Hot New Romance After Split?

Is Nikki Bella ready for a new romance after ending her relationship with John Cena? Here’s how she feels about getting back onto the dating scene.

Nikki Bella, 34, has ended her and John Cena‘s relationship “for good” but that doesn’t mean she wants to move on with anyone else just yet. “Nikki is totally not interested in dating anyone else right now,” a source close to Nikki tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s still getting over her split from John, and while she’s doing that she’s focusing on her career.”

“Nikki knows that the very worse thing she could do is to jump straight in to another relationship, and she’s never really been a casual hook-up kind of girl, so she’s just taking it easy right now, and waiting for heart to mend,” the insider continues, adding that she’s spending her time twin sister Brie Bella and Brie’s husband Daniel Bryan.

“They’re her home from home, and they’re really her inspiration when it comes to a couple, as their relationship is so grounded and special,” our source explains. “The love that Brie and Daniel have for each other is exactly what Nikki wants for herself, as it’s all about support, and honesty and trust — Brie and Daniel are best friends as well as partners, they’re there for each other through thick and thin, and that’s the kind of relationship that Nikki wants for herself. But, right now, Nikki just wants to take time to heal, and to be around the people she loves while she gets herself together again.” Fair enough!

In a statement given to People, the Total Bellas star confirmed that things between her and John were officially over. “After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Nikki said.

“I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”