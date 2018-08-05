Demi Lovato Thanks Her Fans & Opens Up About Addiction In 1st Message Since Overdose

Demi Lovato just spoke out for the first time since her overdose. The singer shared a heartfelt message on Instagram thanking fans for their support and promising that she ‘will keep fighting.’

Demi Lovato, 25, just thanked her fans for their support following her overdose at the end of last month. In a statement shared on Instagram, the singer wrote: “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

She went on to to express gratitude to those who helped and supported her since being rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” she wrote. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” she continued. “I will keep fighting.”

