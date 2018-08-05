Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger All Smiles At Church — Does Anna Faris Approve?

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger continue to look as happy as ever while on a church date! A source close to his ex Anna Faris told HL EXCLUSIVELY if she’s ‘on board’ with their relationship!

These two look totally in love! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were seen attending church together on a date again on Aug. 5, and judging from the fact that they were all smiles, it seems that their new relationship is still going strong. They’ve been seen out with each other a lot lately — in fact, the last time they were seen attending church together, Chris’ son Jack also joined them on Jul. 29. Chris even planted a huge kiss on Katherine, who bonded with Jack even more on a following lunch date with Chris. Check out Chris and Katherine positively beaming below!

Meanwhile, a source close to his Anna Faris told us EXCLUSIVELY about what she thinks of Katherine. “Anna is very happy with the woman Chris has chosen to be with,” our source said. It’s a great family that Katherine belongs to and from what she has seen and knows about Katherine beyond her family, she feels great about her. To Anna, Katherine appears to be a wonderful person. Anna knows Chris would never have a woman around their child that wasn’t a good person, and Anna really just wants to see the best for Chris because Anna herself has found love so she doesn’t want to get in the way for Chris to find it himself. Anna is completely on board with Chris and his new relationship. There is no drama whatsoever!”

And from what we hear, Chris is completely smitten with Katherine. ”Chris is now in a place in his life where he wants to move on to a new relationship and fall in love, and his radar is all on Katherine,” a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are having an amazing time getting to know each other and things feel very natural. She is very familiar with celebrity so it’s very comforting for him that he doesn’t have to worry that she has other intentions. It’s a completely new type of relationship for him because he really wants to make it work and not have to play any games. It’s important for him to make this work.”

We'll keep you posted as we see more pics of this hot new couple out and about!