Cardi B spent her night hanging out with reality mega stars Kim Kardashiban and Kris Jenner in their Calabasas home on Aug. 4 and from the looks of many pics and videos on Instagram, the trio had a great time!

Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner enjoyed a fun girls’ night on Aug. 3 and the stars took to Instagram to show it off in a series of entertaining pics and videos! From fun filters to a mirror selfie with faces on sticks, it sure seems like this trio knows how to party. Cardi shared one pic from the visit on her social media and captioned it with a fantastic joke. “Im offically apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!,” her hilarious caption read. The new mom looked great with blue hair in the pic as she sat between Kris and Kim, who was holding up a peace sign.

During one of Kim’s videos of the hangout, they tried out a filter that made them have purple-bluish lip color and Cardi couldn’t help but be surprised by the way it made her look. “I look like a different person!,” she exclaimed as Kris called her “so cute” and Kim navigated the phone camera. There were also videos of the girls joined by others while casually walking around Kim and Kanye’s mansion. At one point, they went in the walk-in closet, stood in front of the mirror and covered their faces as the small group held up different faces of themselves on sticks. “This is us looking really stupid, you guys,” Kim lightheartedly commented.

The late night party definitely looked like something to be remembered and it’s good to see Cardi out there having some fun with friends after giving birth. The singer recently admitted that becoming a mother was a lot more work than she expected and she’s doing her best to be close to her daughter. From providing little Kulture with a lavish crib to canceling her tour with Bruno Mars so she can focus on her, Cardi already seems to be working hard to be a great mother and we love her for it!

We hope to see more Cardi and KarJenner hangouts in the future!