Angelina Jolie Vs. Brad Pitt Custody Battle: She Doesn’t Want Him To Be In Their 6 Kids’ Lives

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are having some serious issues when it comes to fighting for custody of their six children and it turns out the actress doesn’t think having her ex around them is the best thing for her life.

Angelina Jolie, 43, is totally ready to move on from ex Brad Pitt, 54, and even though they share six children together, she wishes he didn’t have to be a part of their lives at all. “Angelina wants nothing to do with Brad anymore, and therefore she doesn’t want the children to have anything to do with him either,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “This isn’t a sudden development, this has been going on ever since they split, but has been building in strength as Angelina realizes she is not going to get her own way, and that Brad is going to have a relationship with his children, whether she likes it or not.”

Angelina’s feelings about the custody battle have been brewing for a while and their different ways of parenting was apparent even before her split with Brad. The fact that she has to comply with certain rules is not sitting well with her and it’s getting her pretty heated about the entire situation. “Angelina and Brad used to clash over parenting when they were together,” the source continued. “Now that they are no longer in a relationship she has no control over what he does with the children when they are with him and it drives her insane. Angelina has always been about personal freedom, and the fact that she is being held back from living her life how she wants to, because of Brad Pitt, makes her furious—because, as far as she is concerned, it was his fault that their marriage ended in the first place. Angelina has a lot of anger towards Brad still, and if anything, she has more anger towards him now than she had when they first split up, and it doesn’t seem likely that that anger is going away anytime soon.”

While it definitely seems like Angelina is ready to move on from Brad completely, it’s true that because of their children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Knox, 10, and Vivienne, 10, the brunette beauty is most likely going to have to allow him in enough to be there as a father. “Angelina views Brad as a thorn in her side, and the main issue, as she sees it, is that he is preventing her from living her life how she wants to because she has to consider him when it comes to making all of her life choices right now,” the source explained. “Angelina is used to getting her own way, and she can’t stand being told what to do with her children, as far as she is concerned she knows what’s best for her kids, period.