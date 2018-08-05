’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ — Get To Know The Couples Before Season 2 Premieres

The fan favorite spinoff series is back! ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ returns for season 2 on Aug. 5. Check out the couples the show will be focused on this season!

Need more 90 Day Fiancé? Well, you’re in luck. Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on TLC. The show will follow couples before the K-1 Visa process begins and explore how they found each other, meeting in person for the first time, and traveling to a foreign country.

Season 2 will feature new couples and couples we’ve been introduced to before. Before the new season of the hit TLC show begins, here’s what you need to know about the relationships the show will be revolving around. It’s going to be such a great season!

Darcey, 42 (Middletown, Connecticut) and Jesse, 24 (Netherlands)

Last season, we met Darcey and Jesse, who first connected through online dating. Darcey went to Amsterdam to be with him, eventually leaving with a promise ring. However, their lack of communication has driven them farther apart. In season 2, Jesse will be traveling to the U.S. Darcey is determined to talk through their issues and exchange her promise ring for an engagement ring.

Paul, 34 (Louisville, Kentucky) and Karine, 21 (Brazil)

Another couple returning is Paul and Karine. Last time we saw this couple, Paul prepared for his trip to Brazil, but not enough to get over the language barrier. He will be heading back for three months with the intention to seal the deal and ask for Karine’s hand in marriage. But will her father approve?

Angela, 52 (Hazlehurst, Georgia) and Michael, 30 (Nigeria)

A mother of two and a grandmother of six, Angela believes age is just a number when it comes to love. Even though Michael is more than 20 years younger than her, his confidence in reaching out to her via social media was enough to motivate Angela to go to Nigeria and propose. Angela’s family and friends are concerned about the relationship, but she insists that her love with Michael is real.

Rachel, 33 (Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Jon, 34 (England)

Rachel met Jon after they performed a virtual duet on a karaoke app. While they were getting to know each other, Rachel learned that she was pregnant with another man’s baby. Jon was supportive and vocal about wanting to be a part of her pregnancy and the birth. After two years, Rachel is finally traveling to England with her baby to meet Jon in person for the first time. She also intends to confront Jon about his suspicious past and decide if he’s the right man to start a life with.

Ricky, 33 (Columbus, Ohio) and Melissa, 28 (Colombia)

Two-time divorcee and father Ricky met Melissa through a Latin dating site. He instantly found her attractive but believes she’s out of his league. Ricky has been supporting Melissa by sending her money, which is concerning to his friends. They communicate mostly through text, but when Ricky asked her to video chat, something went wrong with her connection. After only three months, Ricky wants to head to Colombia and propose, but his eldest daughter feels like their relationship is moving too fast.

Tarik, 43 (Virginia Beach, Virginia) and Hazel, 25 (Philippines)

Tarik met Hazel through an Asian dating site, and after only three weeks of talking, he was in love with her. Being a single parent to a young daughter with autism has Tarik ready to settle down, but his brother has doubts about Hazel. Now Tarik and his brother are flying to the Philippines to find out if these feelings are real or if Hazel is just looking for a one-way ticket to America.

Marta, 30 (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) and Daya, 26, (Algeria)

Marta is an exotic dancer supporting two children, so a relationship hasn’t been a priority. She was surprised when she got a message from a 26 year-old man named Daya from Algeria. Daya does not speak English, so the language barrier was tough, but they continued to fall for each other. Coming from a strict Muslim family, Daya must learn to accept Marta’s job. After nearly a year of calling each other “husband” and “wife,” Marta is ready to take the next step and meet Daya in person. Will his family be accepting of her job?