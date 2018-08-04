Khloe Kardashian Arrives Home To Cake & Balloons From Tristan — Still Making Up For Cheating?

It looks like Tristan Thompson is still trying to prove his love for Khloe Kardashian following his cheating scandal. He surprised her with cake and balloons in his latest romantic gesture.

The way to a Kardashian sister’s heart is via one of three things — elegant floral arrangements, massive balloon displays or custom cakes. Tristan Thompson, 27, managed to get two out of three right as he seems to be continuing to prove his love for Khloe Kardashian, 34, following his alleged cheating scandal in April. He’s been going overboard to get back into her good graces, and welcomed her home on Aug. 3 with celebratory black, white and silver mylar balloons that included a “G” and “A” for her new Good American Activewear line. The NBA star added a delicious cake with her likeness on it congratulating her.

“I just got home and look, these are all from Tristan. Good American balloons and a cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said in an Instagram stories video that showed off her gifts. Khloe just launched her line of exercise wear and Tristan is obviously so proud of his businesswoman baby mama. The cake matched the balloons with white icing and black piping, with a big chocolate “GA” on the side and the words “Congratulations Koko” written at the base.

Khloe had been in New York City for the Aug. 2 launch of Good American Activewear at the SIX:02 store in Times Square. Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the hot mama in person, where she flaunted her amazing post-baby body. She wore K the Electric Feel Bomber Jacket and Leggings at the launch event, being her own best advertisement for her line.

Tristan has managed the impossible of winning Khloe back when less than a week before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12, he was busted for allegedly kissing a strip club worker in New York City. For awhile there it looked like Koko would break up with him, as many of her fans urged her to do. Fans are still telling her to dump him to this day. She already put up with ex-husband Lamar Odom’s straying ways and no one wanted to see history repeat itself. But this time there was a baby involved so Khloe did a lot of soul searching. She stayed with him for the good of their family unit and he’s done nothing but shower her with love — and gifts! — in exchange.

Fans will be able to watch how the alleged cheating drama went down and what it took for Khloe to recover from it and forgive Tristan when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns for its 15th season on Aug. 5 at 9pm EST/PST on E!.