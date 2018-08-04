12 Stars Rocking Thong Bikinis Like Pros This Summer: Iggy Azalea, Emily Ratajkowski & More

Celebrities have NOT been shy about showing skin this summer, and one of the best ways to do that is in a skimpy thong bikini! See the stars who’ve pulled off the look in 2018!

It’s one thing to take a sexy bikini pic, but it’s another thing to take a sexy bikini pic in thong bottoms! Thong bikinis are all the rage amongst celebrities this summer, and plenty of our fave stars have posed in their skimpy two-pieces on social media. Iggy Azalea is looking better than ever these days, and she’s been flaunting her body like crazy over the last few months. This week, she showed off her bod from several different angles while wearing a tiny, orange thong bikini. Nick Young is definitely getting a dose of what he’s been missing after he cheated on Iggy two years ago!

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski has been prancing her bikini body all over the globe this summer! The model/actress has never been shy about flaunting her incredible figure, and she’s been wearing her thong bikinis all the time during summer 2018. And, of course, several of the Kardashian sisters have joined in on the trend. Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are in major mom mode this summer, so they haven’t been posting photos in their bathing suits, but Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have all donned skimpy swimsuits throughout the last several months.

Of course, there’s plenty more where these came from, too! From Bella Hadid to Ariel Winter to Halsey and many more, we have MAJOR envy of the hot bikini bods in the gallery above. Click through to check it out! And remember…August has only JUST begun, so there’s sure to be plenty more where these came from as summer continues!