Melania Trump Gushes Over LeBron James’ School After Donald’s Twitter Tirade Against Him

Melania Trump proved she has an independent mind when she praised LeBron James’ new I promise school for underprivileged children right after Donald Trump dissed him on Twitter.

Donald Trump, 72, may be caught in a feud with NBA star LeBron James, 33, but his wife Melania Trump, 48, is not getting involved! The first lady spoke out through her spokesperson and commended the Los Angeles Lakers player for opening a school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, to help underprivileged children. “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the first lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today,” Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham said in an official statement. “As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative. Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron.”

Melania’s praise over LeBron and her interest in his new school goes totally against Donald’s opinions about the athlete. On the night of Aug. 3, the president took to Twitter to slam LeBron and journalist Don Lemon after seeing an interview that LeBron gave to CNN about opening the school earlier in the week. In the interview, LeBron expressed his belief that Donald was using sports to divide people, as he’s done in the past, and it didn’t take long for Donald to strike back with a negative response. “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!,” his tweet read. Mike, was referring to former NBA player Michael Jordan, who later defended LeBron in his own statement.

Melania’s different opinion in regards to LeBron isn’t the first time she’s expressed opposing views on something Donald’s said or done. A few months ago, she spoke out through Stephanie about the migrant children crisis that Donald’s policy changes brought on. She expressed how she hated seeing children being separated from their families and even later went to visit them at one of the detention centers in Texas. Her infamous “I really don’t care” jacket was also reported to be her own personal diss to Donald and was meant to imply that she doesn’t really care about his agenda to hurt kids.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

LeBron has yet to comment on Donald’s tweet or Melania’s praises but he’s thrilled about his new school.