Meghan Markle Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction: Shows Lace Bra Under Dress On Her 37th Bday

Uh oh! Meghan Markle’s navy dress unbuttoned while she was attending a wedding with Prince Harry and it accidentally showed part of her black bra!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated another wedding together! The royal couple attended the ceremony of one of Harry’s oldest family friends, Charlie van Straubenzee, 30, who married his girlfriend, Daisy Jenks, 27, in Surry on the afternoon of Aug. 4. It was also a special day for the Duchess of Sussex since the day was also her 37th birthday, which is her first as an official royal following her own wedding in May.

For the ceremony, Meghan wore a color-block, pleated shirtdress from Club Monaco. The navy ensemble featured a pale pink, olive and white skirt, and retails for $328. Unfortunately, the buttoned up top came undone at one point, and revealed part of her black, lace bra that was underneath. However, she didn’t seem to mind the accidental wardrobe malfunction and was seen in other photos with her dress buttoned back up again as if it was no big deal (which it wasn’t!)

The Suits alum accessorized with a hat by Philip Treacy, black pumps by Aquazzura which featured bows on the strap, a knotted belt, and a clutch by Kayu. Harry wasn’t by her side the entire time as he was on usher duty, but Meghan was all smiles as she spoke with several of the other women in attendance.

Also in attendance at the nuptials were Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank. They will be tying the knot this fall at St. George’s Chapel (the same place where Meghan and Harry got married) on Oct. 12. Prince William and Kate Middleton unfortunately didn’t make an appearance as they’re on summer vacation in Mustique with their children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 3 months.