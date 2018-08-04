Happy 37th Birthday, Meghan Markle: Her 14 Best Looks Since Becoming A Royal

Happy birthday, Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex turns 37 on Aug. 4. Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan has stunned in so many incredible outfits. Take a look at her best looks yet!

What a year this has been for Meghan Markle! The royal is celebrating her 37th birthday on Aug. 4. Meghan has been pushing the fashion boundaries ever since becoming the Duchess of Sussex. She started off on her wedding day in a gorgeous Old Hollywood gown. The starlet looked absolutely beautiful in an off-the-shoulder gown by Givenchy. Meghan was the epitome of sophisticated elegance.

Since being dubbed the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has stepped out in a number of incredible outfits. Just hours after her wedding, Meghan sizzled in a halter dress by Stella McCartney for her wedding reception with Prince Harry, 33. Meghan’s wedding day was so perfect.

When it comes to royal fashion, Meghan can’t be too out there, but she is consistently showing what she can do with publicists and talent. From a denim dress to an off-the-shoulder look after her wedding, Meghan has been always switching things up with her wardrobe At the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Meghan showed off her post-honeymoon glow in a pale pink off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera with a matching hat by Philip Treacy.

While most of Meghan’s looks feature pretty neutral tones, there are a number of times where she likes to step outside the box. She rocked a bright yellow dress and then a striped shirt and white pants for Wimbledon. Meghan is always keeping us on our toes when it comes to our fashion, and we love her surprises. You never know what to expect! The Duchess can do no wrong! Take a look at more of Meghan’s best looks in our gallery and pick your favorite outfit now!