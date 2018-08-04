Kendall Jenner Nearly Exposes Crotch In Wardrobe Malfunction Wearing Tight Latex Bodysuit

Kendall Jenner wore a daring latex bodysuit on her Instagram that left very little to the imagination! Check out her outfit that nearly exposed her crotch here!

Kendall Jenner proved that she has legs for days in her latest Instagram post! On top of that, she also narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction. Wearing a tight red latex bodysuit, along with tights and high heels, Kendall almost exposed her crotch while posing for photos along with her rottweiler. Thankfully, she avoided giving her fans more of an eyeful than she intended. Check out her revealing outfit with our pics below!

Of course this isn’t the only time Kendall has stunned her followers with her outfit even in the last week. On Jul. 29, Jenner shared a video on her Instagram story, showing her standing in front of her mirror wearing only a white cropped tee and a black Calvin Klein thong. She also teased the fact that it was the end of Shark Week with a cute shark sticker!

Recently, Kendall expressed her concern with her sister Kim Kardashian‘s tiny frame. While in the green room at the City of Hope tournament Kendall said she was “really concerned” about Kim’s svelte figure. “What was that, Kendall?” Kim responded. “I’m really concerned cause I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny,” Kendall explained. But all Kim heard was Kendall’s compliment. “Oh, my god. Thank you,” Kim gushed. Kendall later went on to say, “Listen to me. My purse is as tiny as you.” To which Kim replied, “Oh, my god, the compliments.”

We’ll keep you posted on all of Kendall’s latest, sexiest pics! In the meantime, check out her hottest looks to date in our gallery above!