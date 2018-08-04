Halsey Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her New Pics In Thong Bikinis & More

From Vegas parties to a trip to Hawaii, Halsey has been living it up this week — and posting sexy snaps from all her adventures on Instagram! See her hottest new pics here!

We cannot get enough of Halsey’s Instagram this week, so it was only fitting that we name her our Instagram Queen of the Week! The singer has been living her best life, and amidst work obligations, she’s found plenty of time to post sexy pics on social media. It all started in Vegas last weekend. Halsey was in town to perform, but she also hit up a Playboy themed party and looked hot, hot, hot! Her ensemble fit with the theme perfectly, and she looked like she could’ve actually been a Playboy model herself!

During some down time in Sin City, Halsey also hit the pool and made sure to pose for a photo in a sexy neon bikini. Seriously, her abs are INCREDIBLE. “Vegas is growing on me,” she admitted in the pic’s caption. From there, she traveled to Red Rocks for a concert, and then it was off to Hawaii, where plenty of more hot new Instagram pics surfaced. In one shot, Halsey flaunted her booty to the camera while wearing a thong bikini, showing off her perky derriere.

In addition to bikini shots on the beach, Halsey also showed off her surfing skills on the Gram. Of course, she managed to make the water sport look super sexy by wearing a revealing swimsuit while hitting the surf!

There’s plenty more where these came from, and you can see them all through the gallery above. Check out all of Halsey’s hottest new photos by clicking through and you’ll see why we chose her as this week’s Insta Queen!