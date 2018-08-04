Trump Slams LeBron James As Dumb After NBA Star Disses Him: I Like Michael Jordan Better

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Aug. 3 to totally diss LeBron James in a tweet that slammed his interview with Don Lemon and implied that he wasn’t smart.

It looks like President Donald Trump, 72, is ready for another celebrity Twitter feud! The current Commander-in-Chief took the time to tweet a dissing message about NBA basketball player LeBron James, 33, and CNN journalist Don Lemon, 52, on the night of Aug. 3 after the two had an interview in which LeBron spoke his mind about Donald. “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!,” Donald’s highly opinionated tweet read. Although he didn’t specify, “Mike” is most likely referring to one of the most famous former NBA stars in the world, Michael Jordan.

The interview that Donald is referring to took place after LeBron’s foundation, the LeBron James Family Foundation, and the Akron Ohio Public Schools launched a new elementary school for at-risk children on July 30. LeBron is originally from Akron and in the interview with Don, he talked about how important sports can be in a child’s life and how he felt Donald was “using sports to kinda divide us.” “Sports has never been something that divides people,” LeBron, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, explained in the interview. “It’s always been something that brings someone together.”

LeBron’s sentiments obviously got under the Donald’s skin but this isn’t the first time the two have had some bad blood between them. LeBron publicly criticized Donald back in Sept. 2017 when he called him a “bum” in a tweet for cancelling his invitation to the Golden State Warriors to celebrate their championship win at the White House. Donald first revoked his invitation to player Stephen Curry after he said he didn’t want to go because of Donald.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

LeBron has yet to speak out about Donald’s latest slamming tweet but it will be interesting to see what he says, if anything! However, he’s keeping busy with much more important things than petty Twitter wars. The basketball star recently opened an I Promise School for low income and at-risk kids in Ohio, inspired by his own upbringing.