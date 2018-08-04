Will Demi Lovato Ban ‘Bad Influences’ From Her Life After OD? Why Her Family ‘Fears’ For Her Future

Will Demi Lovato say farewell to the negative influences in her life following her overdose? A source close to the singer told Hl EXCLUSIVELY why her family are a little on edge about her next steps.

Demi Lovato has a long road ahead of her following her overdose on Jul. 24, but is she willing to give up some of the friends who might not be healthy for her to hang around with? A source close to Demi told us EXCLUSIVELY that the ball is in her court over whether she wants to remove any bad influences from her friend group. “While Demi’s in the hospital, she’s having very limited contact with the outside world,” our source said. “She’s very protected. But once she’s out of the hospital, it will ultimately be her choice whom she associates with. As much as her family might like to ban certain bad influences from her life, that isn’t going to happen. They have zero control.”

While Demi has definitely decided to go to rehab following her hospitalization, her family can’t force her to decide to cut anyone out of her life. That’s entirely up to her. “Demi’s a grown adult so there’s really nothing her loved ones can do to force her to do anything at this point,” our source went on to say. “Ultimately, it’s going to be up to her to decided who she chooses to keep in her life going forward.”

Deep down, her family cannot help but be afraid for her future. “Her family fears for her safety and well-being,” our continued. “They hope she makes the healthy choices when she is released, but anything is possible. Of course, the hope is that Demi will make her sobriety the priority and only surround herself with people that can support that, but at the end of the day it’s her choice.”