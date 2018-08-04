Michelle Obama Sends Barack, 57, A Sweet Birthday Message: ‘The View Is Better With You’

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama! The former president celebrates turning 57 today, Aug. 4, and Michelle posted a heartfelt message on social media in his honor.

The former first family is celebrating something special! Barack Obama turned 57 today, August 4, and his wife Michelle Obama, 54, made sure to give him a sweet shout-out on Instagram. She shared a photo of her husband looking out over the horizon, and captioned the pic, “Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you.”

Michelle isn’t the only one commemorating the former president’s birthday today! Last year, law makers in Illinois unanimously passed a measure that established Aug. 4 as a state holiday in honor of Obama, who began his political career in Chicago as a community organizer before becoming a state senator and then a U.S. senator from Illinois. So, happy Barack Obama day!

An early version of the bill wanted the day to become a legal holiday with paid time off and closed government offices, but the final version made it a commemorative holiday instead, according to The Hill. The bill was signed into law on Aug. 6, 2017, making this year the first time it’s actually celebrated.

Of course, Obama’s best friend and former vice president Joe Biden also sent out a birthday message. Alongside a selfie of the pair smiling together, he tweeted, “Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week’s trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama.”

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Hamill, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox, Sarah Silverman, and Common also sent well wishes to Malia and Sasha‘s dad for his special day on Twitter. Many of the tweets included notes about how much we all miss him in office, because… yeah. Enjoy your day, Obama! Love you, mean it!