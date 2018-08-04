Azealia Banks Accuses Beyonce Of Stealing Her Choreography & Calls Her A ‘Regular Bitch’

Can Azealia Banks please sit down? The controversial rapper came after Beyonce, who she claims is a ‘regular bitch’ that stole her choreography. Um, excuse me?

Azealia Banks, 27, has slammed another celebrity, and the Bey Hive won’t be happy about her latest target. The rapper took to her Instagram story to voice some ridiculous issues she apparently has with Beyoncé, 36. Yeah, I know. Ok, let’s dive in, I guess.

Banks started off by claiming that the Lemonade hitmaker stole some of her dance moves. “I realized that my ex dancer Ashanti choreographed for Beyoncé and stole the original choreography @gypjaq made for count contessa,” she wrote, according to screenshots shared by Pop Crave. “Beyoncé needs to get over herself and just hire me cause even though Coachella was cute… it was still more of the same.” Hold up. I need someone to explain to me how performing for two straight hours, reuniting Destiny’s Child, and dancing with Solange is “more of the same.”

But she didn’t stop there. Banks then accused the singer of ripping off other artists. “Like Beyoncé loves to push this female empowerment s*** but is just ALWAYS trying to steal from talented women and out do them.. but she really never does,” Banks wrote. “It always looks like Giselle doing her best Beyoncé impression. I really hope she gets real with herself soon and humbles herself enough to accept the visions and full projects women who admire her put together FOR HER.”

Azealia Banks accuses Beyoncé of “always stealing from other talented women” in her latest Instagram rant. pic.twitter.com/xWTKsLBZlZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2018

Then, because apparently Bey isn’t allowed to do things she enjoys, the “212” songstress ridiculed her for the way she expresses her style. “Like we don’t need anymore Beyoncé thot moments. no one needs Beyoncé doing #ootd’s like she’s some up and coming fashion toast bitch,” Banks continued. “It’s like what’s next?? … Beyoncé’s fashion nova collaboration????”

Banks ended her rant by saying, “I have NO CLUE why she wants to be a regular bitch. It makes me sad.” You know what makes me sad? When people try to come for Queen Bey.