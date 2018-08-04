Angelina Jolie Being ‘Ridiculously Unreasonable’ As Brad Pitt Divorce Turns Into ‘All-Out War’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce is getting so ugly that Angie’s lawyer is going to quit the case! The actress is reportedly being ‘ridiculously unreasonable.’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s divorce and child custody dispute has taken a turn for the worse. Angie’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, is reportedly getting ready to quit the case because it’s gotten “too venomous” and has already made that known to the actress, sources told TMZ.

The insiders also said that Angelina has been out for blood, with one of them adding that they believe she wants to kill any relationship Brad has with their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Knox, 10, and Vivienne, 10. The site was told that there’s been a lot of screaming on Angie’s end and that “she’s fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable.”

It’s a pretty big deal that Wasser is leaving the case since she’s a notable divorce attorney – but she’s most known for promoting settlements and co-parenting, so it seems this wasn’t a good match. TMZ was also told that the Girl, Interrupted star has already hired another law firm to take over when Wasser officially resigns, but the divorce is currently nowhere near settling, and is more like an “all-out war.”

But even if it’s true that Angelina doesn’t want the Fight Club actor to be part of their children’s lives, Brad’s main priority are his kids. Sources told Entertainment Tonight in June that Brad “is focused on two of the most important things he should be focused on, and those are his children and his work. Being a father is his number one job and he knows that. He will always be there for those children.” His commitment to his six kids is even so great that he’s not ready to fall in love again, the insiders added.