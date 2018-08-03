Wilmer Valderrama ‘Grateful & Relieved’ Demi Lovato Headed To Rehab — It’s ‘Life Or Death’

Nobody is happier about Demi Lovato entering rehab than Wilmer Valderrama. We’ve learned exclusively that he’s so grateful that she’s accepting help after her alleged overdose!

News that Demi Lovato, 25, agreed to go to rehab after she’s released from the hospital has obviously thrilled family, friends, and fans alike. Demi’s been at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for over a week after allegedly overdosing at her home, and fans have been wondering what her next step is going to be. It’s now reportedly seeking help at a rehab center and addressing her sobriety issues head on! As it turns out, ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, 38, who has been by her side during this entire ordeal, may have had something to do with her decision.

“Wilmer is relieved and grateful Demi has agreed to check into a rehab,” a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He held her hand for hours in the hospital as he, her family, and team helped convince her to make the safe decision to seek further professional treatment at rehab instead of going back to work.

“He fears for her well-being and knows that rehab is her best shot at recovering from her horrible ordeal,” the source continued. “Wilmer realizes the stakes are high; it’s a life or death matter and addiction is a real killer. He still has a lot of love for Demi and only hopes that she takes this opportunity seriously and stay in treatment as long as it takes to get well.”

Wilmer actually had a Plan B in mind when it came to Demi’s rehabilitation. As a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, he was prepared to “remove himself” from her life if she didn’t check into rehab. He (clearly) wants what’s best for her, and wouldn’t be able to live with himself if she didn’t get help! Thankfully, that’s not going to happen.

HollywoodLife reached out to Wilmer’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.