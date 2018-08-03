Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner? — Lyrics Suggest He May Have Had A Sidepiece For 1 Week

Did Travis Scott just admit to cheating on Kylie Jenner in the lyrics to his song ‘Stargazing’? Read the latest theory that has fans convinced.

Travis Scott got very, very graphic in his new song “Stargazing”, which may reveal that he allegedly cheated on Kylie Jenner. In the song off his Starworld album, Travis raps, “Bounce that shit forever, she on both knees / She was talkin’ ’bout forever got a whole week / But she know my baby momma is a trophy / She be throwing up them B’s feel like we both bleed / She keep my dick jumpin up, feel like I’m Moby / I’m way too gold for this beef, feel like I’m Kobe”.

Obviously, there’s a lot to unpack here, but Travis seems to rap about potentially having a sidepiece for a whole week, someone who wanted something more serious and long-term than that. We also know that this may have gone down while Kylie was either pregnant or after she had given birth. In addition to all the sexual references, Travis also mentioned that she was “throwing up them B’s” so is there a potential connection to the Bloods? What’s also unclear is whether or not the “she” mentioned after Travis raps about his “baby mama” is Kylie or his alleged sidepiece because, hey, pronouns can be a tricky business.

However, it’s all worth noting that Travis also raps about how much Kylie turned his life around. Before the verses mentioned above, Travis rapped, “I was always high up on the lean (yeah, yeah) / Then this girl came here to save my life / Look up to the sky, down on my knees (straight up) / Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night.” On top of this, fans have been celebrating how Travis has “broken” the Kardashian curse with Starworld. “Travis Scott may be the only dude in the world immune to the Kardashian curse,” one person tweeted. Someone else added, “On August 2nd, 2018 Travis Scott broke the Kardashian curse. Travis is the chosen one and this proved it.”