Travis Scott Drops New Album ‘Astroworld’ & Fans Go Wild For 17 Brilliant Tracks

You ready for this?! Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ is here and it’s a must-listen for diehard fans. We’ve all 17 tracks for you right here.

It’s Astroworld season y’all! The highly anticipated follow up to Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight is here. Travis Scott, 26, has been cooking up new material in the studio for the past few months, and fans are finally able to devour it. And devour it they have. The full-length album, which features 17 tracks, was named after a theme park Travis used to go to in Texas. It’s an unsurprising fact, given that the album is chock-full of memories and anecdotes about the rapper’s life. It’s loaded with additional talent as tunes include fellow artists Frank Ocean, Drake, Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Nav and Migos. Yeah, this thing is STACKED! Kylie Jenner, 20, must be so proud of her baby daddy and boyfriend.

In the weeks before Astroworld, Travis fans knew something big was coming. Travis built the hype surrounding his forthcoming music with a series of massive gold installations across America. The statues, which were a replica of the rapper’s head, were seen in many major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Houston. The golden statues mirror the album art for Astroworld, which was shot by legendary photographer David LaChapelle.

The final album art DID go under some changes though, and Travis is actually under fire for the updates made! The rapper is being accused of being transphobic, after it came to light that he had nixed trans community icon Amanda Lepore from his album cover. “It was great being part of @david_lachapelle s incredible photograph of @travisscott’s album cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @travisscott posted,” Amanda said on Instagram. Considering Kyle’s father is trans celebrity Caitlyn Jenner, it’s no wonder that the slight at Amanda is raising questions among fans.

Since Kylie revealed in her recent GQ Interview alongside Travis that she was a fan of his music before they were even together, it’s safe to assume Astroworld will be bumping non-stop in the Jenner-Scott household.