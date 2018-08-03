Tiny ‘Begging’ T.I. To Confront Tokyo Toni Over Lie After She Spreads Lies About Them

Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni has implied that T.I. and Tiny had an alleged threesome with Angel Brinks. Now the Xscape singer is begging her hubby to tell Toni to stop spreading lies about them.

Blac Chyna‘s mom Toyko Toni, 48, has been going off on celebrities all week, threatening to spill the tea on up to 15 stars. She already lit in to T.I., and Tiny Harris, implying that she knows some allegedly incriminating information about them. She called out the couple while in the same sentence mentioning Basketball Wives star Angel Brinks, which some sites took as an implication that they had a threesome. Now the 43-year-old Xscape singer is furious and wants Tip, 37, to put a stop to Toni’s wild rants.

“Tiny’s sick over the lies that Tokyo Toni is spreading about her and T.I. having threesomes. These kind of rumors take a long time to go away, eventually she’s going to have to explain these lies to her kids and that turns her stomach,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The couple shares three children, and while two-year-old daughter Heiress is too young to take in such allegations about her parents, her older brothers King, 13, and Major, 10, are old enough that friends could tease them at school about such rumors.

“The worst part is that Tokyo Toni can say anything and people will believe it. Tiny’s living in fear of what Tokyo might say next, she’s begging T.I. to confront Tokyo Toni and warn her not to speak about them again. T.I.’s mad as hell too, but he’s not about to give Tokyo the attention she’s seeking. He’s told Tiny the best defense is to ignore this whole mess and let it pass them by,” our insider adds.

Toni has been on a tear this week about Chyna and not being allowed to see her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 20 months, and 5-year-old grandson King Cairo Stevenson. She even called her own daughter Chyna “a mistake.” HARSH! But dragging other stars into her family issues is simply going too far. She also claimed to have dirt on Future and “15 more celebs” in addition to Tip and Tiny.