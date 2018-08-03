Did T.I. & Tiny Really Have A Threesome With Angel Brinks? The Truth Revealed

After Blac Chyna’s mom went on a rant threatening to expose T.I., Tiny, and ‘Basketball Wives’ star Angel Brinks, some people thought a threesome was implied. Here’s what really went down – or didn’t.

Tokyo Toni went on a wild rant on Aug. 2 that threatened to “spill all tea” on celebs like T.I., Tiny Harris, and Angel Brinks. Those three names were lumped into one sentence, which MTONews took as an implication of a threesome. When I wrote up the story yesterday, I pointed out that this assumption was messy, and that Toni’s poor grammar made it look like the alleged drama between T.I. and Tiny was related to Angel’s when it likely wasn’t. Now, the Basketball Wives LA star is clearing up any remaining confusion. When asked about the supposed threesome, Angel Brinks told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the rumor is “completely untrue.” Well, there you have it.

But if you’re still not convinced about how false this rumor is, maybe this will help. “Tiny and T.I. are friends with Angel. They’ve known her for years, but as far as them having threesomes with her, that’s just a rumor. There’s no truth to it,” a friend of the Xscape member tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s pretty sad that Blac Chyna‘s mom is trying to spread lies like this. She’s trying to threaten and blackmail her own daughter. It’s really sick what she’s doing. Blac Chyna’s friends are well aware of her troubles with her mother, this has been an ongoing problem.”

Tiny is also “not angry at Blac Chyna over her mom’s malicious lies,” the insider explains. “She knows her mother’s got major issues. Tiny has a lot of sympathy for what Blac Chyna is going through with her mother. Tiny has the best mother in the world who does nothing but support her. She just can’t imagine what it must be like for Blac Chyna to have a mother that purposely tries to hurt her.”

The source adds: “She’s legit trying to ruin this poor girls’ life but Tiny and T.I. aren’t going to let her win. They know Tokyo Toni is hoping that her horrible lies hurt Chyna or cost her certain friendships but Tiny and T.I. aren’t going to let that happen. They are standing by Blac Chyna and have told her not to sweat this. They have heard worse rumors before, they know this one will pass soon too.”