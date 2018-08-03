Get Prepared to Laugh Out Loud at ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ — See It

If you can’t even remember the last time you just had the best, most hilarious time in a movie theater, then grab your wallet and head out to see ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me‘, starring Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis.

If you think Kate McKinnon, 34, and Mila Kunis, 34, look like the least likely pair to be dodging bullets and pursued by secret agents, you are right. And they as characters Audrey (Mila) and Morgan (Kate), two long-time California girl best friends, also think they are the least likely people to find themselves in the middle of a dangerous espionage plot. And that is whyThe Spy Who Dumped Me is so funny and refreshing. Director and film co-writer, Susanna Fogel, seems to have basically set us up for amusing rom com, in which grocery store check out girl, Audrey is dumped by her boyfriend of a year, Drew, just days before her birthday.

But while she is having a bittersweet birthday party, a darkly handsome man (Justin Theroux) sets off mayhem in Vilnius, Lithuania by by shooting up an open air market. Meanwhile, down in the dumps Audrey, starts to burn her ex Drew’s clothes and possessions in her barbecue, and just to make sure he knows she sends him a video as she about to set his prized childhood award on fire. When Drew actually swiftly responds, begging her to stop, we’re getting a tipoff that all is seriously not what is seems, except we won’t know how much it isn’t what it seems, almost until the end of the film.

In the meantime, I advise you to just sit back and enjoy Audrey and Morgan’s journey to stay alive as they hide and protect Drew’s award, which he has begged them to deliver to a mysterious Verne, in Vienna. Morgan, an aspiring actress who likes to collect her date’s “dick pics” and share them with her nonchalant parents, (Jane Curtin) and (Paul Reiser) insists on staying by Audrey’s side, even as assassins shoot up their apartment and a pair of British spies, (the hot as F Sebastian, Sam Heughen, and braggy Harvard-grad Duffer, Hasan Minaj, follow hot on their heels.

And listen, while there’s a requisite car chase, lots of flying bullets, hand grenades and dead bodies, all of that is just accessorizing around Audrey and Morgan’s gabby back and fourth about their love lives- Morgan does NOT think Drew is good for her bestie- their friendship and their thrill about visiting Europe, even if they literally are under fire and running for their lives. When the pair gets drugged, and kidnapped and wake-up to find themselves with ropes around their necks and facing torture from a robotic Russian ex-gymnast Nadedja ( Ivanna Sakhno) , the film is at its best.

What do you think you’d do if you were about to be tortured because you wouldn’t reveal where your ex-boyfriend’s beloved award was? Would you beg for your life? Would you spill the beans like… instantly? Or would you try to win over your torturer by telling her all your best friend’s secrets and asking her about her best friend? Like of course, Audrey and Morgan, go for option #3. Likewise, if you were hauled in to be interrogated by British intelligence and you discovered that the head of the whole operation was on icy, uber in control woman ( Gillian Anderson) , would you erupt in admiration, call her the Beyonce of espionage and beg for a job?

YOU probably wouldn’t, but Morgan does. And it also turns out that Morgan also happens to be Edward Snowden’s longtime crush, and that comes in handy at a critical moment. The Spy Who Dumped Me, thanks to the screwball writing and plot twists and supreme casting by Fogel and her partner, David Iserson, will make for your most amusing movie time of the summer.

Buy your tickets and buckle up!