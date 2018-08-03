Tax Free Weekend 2018: Where & How To Buy Clothes, School Supplies & More Without Paying Tax

It’s almost time for Tax Free Weekend! Shoppers will get a chance to pick up shoes, school supplies and more without paying sales tax – but there are some conditions, so get all the details here.

Call it a “discount” or a “Back To School Shopping” break. Tax Free Weekend is a holiday for shoppers’ wallets, as it allows them to pick up some much needed supplies without having to pay sales tax. However, the Aug. 4-5 event is happening nationwide, and in the states observing Tax Free Weekend, only certain items will qualify. Before hitting the mall, get all the info you need in order to truly have a Tax Free weekend.

Ten states are observing Tax Free Weekend. If you don’t live in Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin, well – Tax Free Weekend doesn’t apply to you. Those ten states are observing Tax Free Weekend from Aug. 3-5 (normally, Louisiana would join in the fun but according to Heavy.com, the state is not having a tax holiday this year.) Connecticut, Maryland and Texas will have their tax free weekends later in the month (Aug. 19-25, 12-18, and 10-12, respectively). Massachusetts will have a tax-free weekend on Aug. 11-12, a change from last year.

Only certain items will qualify for Tax Free deals. Shoppers should check to see what qualifies for these tax free deals in their states. It’s unlikely that anyone could pick up an iPhone without paying tax, but school supplies, back-to-school clothes and other things are eligible.

Arkansas : Clothing up to $100, clothing accessories/equipment up to $50 (and no limit on school supplies.

: Clothing up to $100, clothing accessories/equipment up to $50 (and no limit on school supplies. Connecticut : Clothing and footwear up to $100.

Florida : School supplies up to $15 and clothing up to $60.

Iowa : Clothing and footwear up to $100.

Missouri : Clothing up to $100, school supplies up to $50, Computer software up to $350, personal computers up to $1,500 (but some cities will not participate in this, per USA Today )

New Mexico : Clothing and footwear, up to $100; computers up to $1000; Computer-related items, up to $500; school supplies, less than $30

Ohio : Clothing, up to $75; school supplies, up to $20

Oklahoma : Clothing and footwear, less than $100

South Carolina : No limits on clothing, school supplies, computers, or bedding supplies.

Virginia : Clothing and footwear, up to $100; School supplies, up to $20; Portable generators, up to $1000; gas-powered chainsaws, up to $350; chainsaw accessories, up to $60; other hurricane-prep items, $60; Energy Star and WaterSense products, $2,500 or less per item

Wisconsin: Clothing, up to $75; Computers for personal use, up to $750; School computer supplies, up to $250; School supplies, up to $75.

Some stores will be open late for shoppers. Check the stores’ hours before going, because it’s possible they will keep their doors open for this holiday. Plus, consumers can take advantage of Tax-Free Weekend online or through layaway. Happy shopping!