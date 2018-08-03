Is ‘Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis The Next Bachelorette? — See Her Cryptic Tweets

Kathryn Dennis, we have a lot of questions! The ‘Southern Charm’ star took to Twitter on Aug. 2 to tease that she’s ‘kind of in talks’ to be the next Bachelorette!

This is the Southern Charm and The Bachelorette crossover we didn’t know we needed. Kathryn Dennis, 25, sent Twitter into a frenzy by hinting that she could be the next star of The Bachelorette! A fan asked her whether or not she would ever consider going on the hit reality dating competition, and Kathryn tweeted back: “Actually I’m kind of in talks about it.” Many fans were all aboard on the idea. When another fan said she’s got to be the next Bachelorette, Kathryn responded with a cryptic, “Maybeeeee.”

Could Kathryn just be teasing us? We need answers! HollywoodLife has reached out to Bravo and ABC for comment. Honestly, we would be totally down for the fan favorite Southern Charm star to be the next Bachelorette. She deserves to find true love!

Actually I’m kind of in talks about it 🤭 https://t.co/reqNXbjzIH — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018

The Bachelorette season 15 is a bit far off. Usually, the show airs in the summer, so next season likely won’t be until 2019. ABC hasn’t even announced who will be the next Bachelor. Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette hasn’t even ended yet.

Kathryn has been a cast member on Southern Charm since it started in 2014. Over the course of the last 5 seasons, Kathryn has had two adorable children — 4-year-old Kensie and 2-year-old Saint — with ex Thomas Ravenel, 55. At the show’s recent reunion show, Kathryn confronted Thomas’s new girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, after they went head-to-head in the season finale. Ashley cruelly told Kathryn that she was nothing but an “egg donor,” and Kathryn told Ashley off right to her face.

Kathryn and her co-star Shep Rose, 38, have been open about the fact that they’ve hooked up in the past. Shep admitted on WWHL in July 2018 that they’ve hooked up “six or seven times.” They’ve been clear that it’s nothing serious, so The Bachelorette wouldn’t be totally out of the realm of possibility for Kathryn!