We’ve got a Selena Gomez sighting! The singer was spotted on the set of her new film, hanging with co-star Austin Butler! See pics!

Selena Gomez is continuing to enjoy her time in upstate New York as she films her new movie, The Dead Don’t Die, with her hunky blonde co-star Austin Butler. She was spotted on set in the same look we saw her in a few weeks ago — a red T-shirt and denim shorts, but this time there was no gory blood! Sel looked naturally beautiful with her dark hair in a loose blowout and minimal makeup, while Austin had his blonde hair gelled back. He gave off total James Dean vibes, wearing a light wash denim jacket with the collar popped. The co-stars were photographed filming a scene during which Selena puts gas into a vintage Pontiac. Sel was then filmed sitting in the front seat of the old car, with actor Luka Sabbat in the passengers side and Austin in the back. Click here for the new pics of Selena on set!

The “Bad Liar” singer’s new film includes an all-star cast, with Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Daniel Craig, Chloe Sevigny, Rose Pererz, Steve Buscemi and Caleb Landry Jones also co-starring. The Dead Don’t Die is labeled as a comedy horror film written and directed by Jim Jarmusch, and Variety has revealed it’s a zombie flick. Yesterday, Sel took some time from filming to share on her Instagram Stories some eery videos with her friend Connar Franklin. Featuring weird Insta filters and creepy background music, the videos seemed to be a nod to Sel’s BFF Petra Collins‘ aesthetic. While fans weren’t to surprised by her stories, they were shocked by her $15 t-shirt from Target! Fans flocked to the store to get their own grey printed tee, and of course it sold out immediately. We always love Sel’s effortless chic style!