Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Hot Revenge Body After Ex Nick Jonas Gets Engaged To Priyanka Chopra

Olivia Culpo isn’t letting ex Nick Jonas’ quickie engagement to Priyanka Chopra get her down. We’ve got pics of her hitting the gym looking super fine while working on her revenge body.

There’s nothing like looking your best to show an ex what he’s missing. Olivia Culpo flaunted her super toned body while heading in to Heart and Hustle gym in Los Angeles on Aug. 3. She paired skin-tight black leggings with a super sexy workout bra with big triangle cutouts that revealed plenty of skin. Her toned tummy was on display and the former Miss Universe gave a big smile to the paparazzi as they caught up with her. She wasn’t carrying a gym bag though, preferring a quilted black Chanel purse. If she’s upset about ex Nick Jonas, 25, getting engaged so quickly to Priyanka Chopra, 36, Olivia sure put on a good game face.

It’s got to be a little kick in the gut to Olivia that Nick got engaged so quickly to the Indian-born actress. They only started dating over Memorial Day weekend in late May and less that two months later they were engaged already! Olivia was with Nick for two whole years, so its got to sting a little that he decided to marry someone else so fast. Within two weeks of dating he took Priyanka as his date to a family wedding and on June 22 the pair flew to India to meet her mom. They went from attending a LA Dodgers game to planning a trip down the aisle at warp speed.

The 26-year-old ex beauty queen was with Nick for two years, from 2013 through 2015 when they called it quits for good. At the time they reportedly split due to busy schedules that had turned their relationship into a long distance romance. “She’s an amazing person. We had a great, beautiful few years together, but it’s been a crazy couple months and I wish the best to her for the future, but it’s tough,” Nick told EXTRA following the split.

Olivia herself was torn about their breakup. At the time she posted a picture of a sunset to her Instagram and wrote, “Your heart just breaks, that’s all. Heartbreak is hard but you find more and more things to be grateful for every day. Thank you all. Yes I’m going to be okay and I love u guys so so much.” She rebounded quite nicely though, into the arms of insanely hot NFL star Danny Amendola, 32. They dated for two years before breaking up in March of 2018. However absence made their hearts grow fonder as by June they were back on as a couple.