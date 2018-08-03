Is Mac Miller Missing Ariana Grande? He Sings About Her Celine Dion Impression & More On New Album

Mac Miller reminisces about his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, on his tender new album ‘Swimming.’ Is he missing her? See all of the times he references her, here!

Mac Miller’s post-breakup album is here and whew, it’s a doozy to dissect! Swimming is full of all the heartbreaking lyrics you’d expect, making it a melancholy soundtrack fit for anyone going through a breakup of their own. It’s no wonder that fans are actually thanking Ariana Grande, 25, for her “influence” on the album, because the tracks showcase the kind of rawness and vulnerability only seen after an anguish-filled heartbreak. The pair called it quits earlier this year, and Mac Miller isn’t shy on his album when referencing his famous ex-girlfriend. In fact, he makes distinct allusions to the star on a number on tracks.

The 26-year-old rapper takes a moment to reminisce on the days he was still with Ari on track three, “What’s the Use.” “Time we don’t waste much, f**k when we wake up//then have her sing just like Céline Dion//catch me if you can but, you never catch me damn,” he spits, clearly referencing Ari’s famed Celine Dion impression. In another heart-aching track, he recalls what seems to be the day Ariana left him. “Bare feet, runnin’ late, her car started//even though the only thing that she driving a hard bargain//more important is I’m kinda sorta out the door but//she put me back together when I’m out of order,” he raps on “Perfecto.”

Perhaps the track that holds the most nostalgia though, is “Dunno,” which not only references specific memories of his ex-love, but even alludes to reasons why they might have broken up in the first place. “Well I was busy when you hit my phone//But you miss me, tell me come back home, yeah you don’t really like to sleep alone//but I’m takin’ too long, I’m always takin’ too long,” Miller reveals on the track. Is he admitting he wasn’t there enough for Ari? “I wanna see them lips, kiss ’em ear to ear//I wanna hear your song//Ooh, I wanna feel just how you feel//Touch it one more time so I know you’re real,” he continues, getting honest about his desire to be reunited with his old flame.

As Ariana moves on with new fiance Pete Davidson, Mac Miller is giving us a series of heartbreak anthems for the ages, on what could almost certainly serve as a career-defining album.