Is Mac Miller Ready To Date Again Now That Ex Ariana Grande’s Engaged? Why He Says ‘Hell No’

Ariana Grande may be engaged, but her ex, Mac Miller, won’t be following in her footsteps, as he has a good reason for not wanting to settle down with a new lover anytime soon!

How exactly has Mac Miller, 26, been doing since he broke up with Ariana Grande, 25? Apparently, he’s been in a “sunny, optimistic mood,” Rolling Stone revealed in its Aug. 3 interview with the rapper. But the sun must not be shining bright enough for him to want to move on to a new lover. At least, not anytime in the near future. When the magazine asked if he plans to be “entering into a new romantic relationship anytime soon,” Mac exclaimed, “Hell no! Bro, I’m not about to be in another relationship. I’m chilling. I can barely take care of my dog.”

Fair enough. We’re happy his dog’s the reason Mac prefers the bachelor life for now, and not bitter feelings towards his ex-girlfriend of two years. As we’ve told you before, Ariana became engaged to her now-fiance Pete Davidson, 24, on June 11, just a month after the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer confirmed her breakup with Mac on May 10. But Mac made it clear that the news about her engagement made him nothing but happy. “I am genuinely happy that that’s how she moved. That’s good for her. Go, go, keep going! As she should. I’m just being real,” the rapper added. “That’s good. Now I have space for me. And that’s great too.”

We can see why Mac’s relishing in his new-found “space.” In his new album Swimming, which just released on Aug. 3, lyrics on the track “Dunno” allude to the possibility that he was too busy to dedicate more time towards Ariana. “Well I was busy when you hit my phone//But you miss me, tell me come back home, yeah you don’t really like to sleep alone//but I’m takin’ too long, I’m always takin’ too long,” he raps.

Right now, Mac seems to be focused on what’s ahead: i.e., his upcoming tour with Thundercat, 33, which kicks off Oct. 27. Mac Miller says he’s “making a conscious effort to ‘just be more focused on my reality,'” the magazine reported.