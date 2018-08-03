Lil Xan Says Girls ‘Lie For Clout’ — Warning His Porn Star Ex Now That He’s Dating Noah Cyrus?

Now that rapper Lil Xan has ditched his porn star girlfriend for Noah Cyrus, he’s put out a social media warning about how ‘girls lie for clout.’ We’ve got the details.

Lil Xan has ditched his 27-year-old porn star girlfriend Riley Reid for Noah Cyrus, and now he’s put out a strange message that might be aimed at the X-rated actress. The 21-year-old rapper wrote over an Instagram story photo of himself that “Girls lie for clout. Anything you see in the near future is fabricated lies from someone who wants attention.” He started posting selfies alongside 18-year-old Noah on his IG five days ago and has been on a non-stop love fest about Miley‘s little sister ever since.

Xan got some blowback about claiming girls lie for clout and had to walk back his comments a bit. He posted two more IG stories where he wrote, “Let me clarify, guys lie for clout just as much not just women. That was worded inappropriately and I apologize. And it’s honestly not a big deal. It’s just like why use my name for clout.”

Riley has seemed unbothered by Xan’s new love life, as she declared she was single in a July 16 tweet. She wrote “Single. Successful. Sex Worker,” next to a racy photo showing her pink bra and underwear. Which is really tame compared to a lot of her posts, some of which are completely NSFW. She hasn’t commented on Xan and Noah as of yet and seems pretty focused on her career.

Xan and Noah have gone from zero to 100 pretty fast, as a day after she first appeared on his IG, she was seen in a new pic cuddling up to the rapper, who captioned the pic “My baby girl.” On Aug. 1 he shared a photo of the two locking tongues and wrote “I like her” next to it. His fans seem on board with their romance, as one wrote in the comments “You two are too cute to handle!! I wish lots of love and happiness for the both of you.” Another added “You guys are perfect! I stan so bad lol.”

One fan even addressed the “lie for clout” claim thinking he was talking about Noah. “What she need his clout for? She already got her own career going and had about the same amount of followers he has even before they started dating. Smh y’all swear all these women are clout chasers and gold diggers. Let him be happy, you don’t even know the girl so stop judging,” the user wrote.