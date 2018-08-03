L.B. Bonner Dead: ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star, 30, Tragically Found In A Ditch With Gunshot Wound

This is so sad. ‘My 600-lb Life’ star L.B. Bonner was reportedly found dead in a ditch. Here’s what we know about this heartbreaking incident.

L.B. Bonner, who appeared on TLC’s My 600-lb Life and ended up losing over 300 pounds, was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound, TMZ reported. Police were making a welfare check on Thursday, Aug. 2 when they found the 30-year-old reality star in a park in Lexington, South Carolina, according to a police report obtained by the outlet. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation.

The website also found a Facebook message allegedly posted by Bonner ahead of his tragic death. The cryptic message, posted on Thursday night, said, “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support throughout my journey…I’ve realized a few things over the last few days its time that, I face my demons head on.”

He then went on to add, “No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way…Again, thank y’all so much… Please don’t ever let people you care about not know how you feel.” Authorities have not yet ruled Bonner’s death as a suicide, but told TMZ that they’re not looking for any other persons of interest in the case.

Bonner appeared in the last season of My 600-lb Life which documented his weight-loss journey. He started at 642 pounds and dropped an incredible 316 pounds on the show. He continued to trim down after filming the show. Our hearts are with Bonner’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.