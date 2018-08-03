Kylie Jenner So Proud While Embracing Travis Scott At ‘Astroworld’ Release Party

Kylie Jenner partied it up for the release of Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ album! She got so hyped that she and Travis shared the sweetest embrace that will make your heart melt.

Call up Guinness World Records, because Kylie Jenner, 20, must’ve given Travis Scott, 26, the longest hug we’ve ever seen! The almost-billionaire was so thrilled about her boyfriend’s new album, she couldn’t contain herself at an Astroworld listening party in Chicago on Aug. 2. Travis soaked up his girlfriend’s affection, rocking her back and forth as partygoers cheered them on and filmed the tender moment. Lucky for us, one of them filmed the PDA from the best view possible — seriously, watch the video below!

The two laid on the PDA heavier as another fan video surfaced of them sharing a kiss. They weren’t in any rush to pull away from one another’s lips! Kylie stayed on Cloud 9 throughout the night as BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, posted an Instagram Story of Kylie throwing her hands in the air under Travis’s giant inflatable head, the same one featured on his Astroworld cover. Kylie continued to ride the new album high all the way to social media. That same night, she posted an Instagram slideshow of her stunting in an Astroworld merch T-shirt and captioned it, “You didn’t have to go this hard baby 😢 Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life 😫😍😍.”

After listening to the lyrics on Astroworld, we can see why Kylie’s so pumped about the father to her child’s new album. “Passes to my daughter, I’ma show her what it took/Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b**ches shook,” Travis raps in “SICKO MODE (Feat. Drake).” The daughter he mentions is none other than Stormi, whom Travis welcomed with his Forbes cover-starring “baby mama” on Feb. 1. And we think Travis might’ve even went so far as to dedicate one of his tracks to her! In “Trophy,” he raps, “my baby mama is a trophy.” Although he never explicitly says Kylie’s name, we can assume Kylie’s the woman he raps so much about, since Stormi is his first and, so far, only child!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at Astroworld listening party in Chicago pic.twitter.com/JdxqaFFPGM — Jimi Jones (@jimi_jimijones) August 3, 2018

Seeing Kylie so happy makes us even more excited about Astroworld, which dropped on Aug. 3. It also makes us second-guess the speculation that Travis allegedly had a side-piece in the past for one week, due to a questionable lyric referencing a mysterious “she” in Travis’s other new track “Stargazing.” We mean, just look at Kylie’s smile in that video!